Argentina: Guns seized from family which threatened Jews

Argentinian authorities seize guns from home of neo-Nazi father and son who threatened Jewish institution.

Argentina’s federal police found guns and Nazi propaganda in the home of a father and son who allegedly threatened the Jewish umbrella group on social media.

The Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, had filed a police complaint with the Justice Department, and the police opened an investigation. They followed an internet protocol address to the home of the father and son in Merlo, a town west of the Greater Buenos Aires area.

In the home, police found guns, ammunition, Nazi-themed books, Nazi propaganda and Nazi memorabilia including uniforms, as well as Italian fascist flags and Nazi brochures. The father and son were arrested Wednesday.

On Thursday, the federal police released photos of some of the items seized at the house.

Argentina has had an anti-discrimination law on the books since 1988 that covers threats and such objects.