Poll: Right in the lead

New poll shows Blue and White leading Likud by 3 seats, but the right overall would win 64 seats.

A new poll conducted by the Magdam Institute showed that had the elections been held today, the right-wing bloc would win 64 Knesset seats if the elections were held today.

According to the poll, which was published on Channel 12 News on Thursday evening, the Blue and White party would place first with 31 seats, while the Likud party would place second with 28 seats.

The Labor party would win 10 seats, Hadash-Ta'al seven seats, the United Torah Judaism seven seats, the United Right seven seats, and Shas six seats.

Six parties are close to the electoral threshold and receive four seats each,the New Right, Meretz, Kulanu, Balad, Yisrael Beiteinu, and Zehut.

The poll also found that a plurality of 40% of Israelis would prefer that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu form the next government, while 31% would prefer that Benny Gantz be the next prime minister.