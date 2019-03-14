Building permits in Judea and Samaria to be delayed?

Civil Administration employees announced Thursday night that sanctions would be imposed due to the disputes between them and the Finance Ministry.

The disputes had previously caused the postponement of significant meetings. This time, however, the next Supreme Planning Council meeting, the last before the elections, is on the agenda.

At this meeting, about 4,500 housing units are expected to be approved in Judea and Samaria. The striking employees are well aware of the implications of such a move.

Six months ago, the Civil Administration employees' committee implemented a similar step and froze the promotion of more than 1,300 housing units throughout Judea and Samaria. Two crucial meetings were canceled because of the sanctions.