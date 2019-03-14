MK Hazan confronts MK Zandberg

Meretz chairman MK Tamar Zandberg said Thursday that Tzomet chairman MK Oren Hazan had broken into a political event held by Meretz at Tel Aviv University.

According to her, the university's security guards calmed the atmosphere after Hazan's outburst.

MK Hazan claimed that he was the one who was attacked by "thugs from Meretz" and added that he intended to file a complaint with the police, He explained that he had come to protest Zandberg's meeting with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"I promised the IDF soldiers that they would not walk alone. I promised to keep the national pride, I promised to fight the terrorists outside and the terrorists from our home, and so I did during this term of office, and I will continue to to do in the next Knesset. The Tzomet movement will act to expel the oppressors of Israel and prevent them from spreading hate speech against IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens.

He added, "Tamar, you are an enemy of Israel - terrorism is not a children's game. It is not too late to apologize, to regain your composure, to repent, and to come home."