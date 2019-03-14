Bennett ends speech due to violent protest

Education Minister abruptly leaves during speech at Ono Academic College when protesters attack New Right activist.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett left in the middle of a speech at an election conference for students at Ono Academic College Thursday.

During Bennett's speech, there was a commotion in one corner of the hall when a number of people attempted to "blow up the event," as they stated.

"We will blow up more New Right events," they said.

An activist for the New Right party confronted the protesters and was attacked by them.

Minister Bennett responded to the outburst and violence by ending his speech and leaving the hall.

The New Right party said in a statement that "in light of an incident during which one of the interns attacked an activist of the New Right, Bennett made it clear that he could not remain in a place where violence of any kind took place, thanked the participants and then concluded."