Half of US Jews identified as Democrats in 2018

52% of US Jews identify as Democrats, the largest percentage of any religious group in America.

About half of American Jews identified as Democrat in Gallup polls in 2018,

Some 52 percent of American Jews identified as Democrat, 16 percent as Republican and 31 as independent in combined Gallup tracking poll data for 2018, which encompassed over 75,000 interviews with U.S. adults, including 938 self-identified Jewish Americans.

Jews were the religious group with the highest percentage identifying as Democrat. By contrast, 30 percent of Catholics and 27 percent of Protestant and other Christians identified as Democrats, as well as 29 percent of all Americans.

Meanwhile, Gallup polling found that Jewish Americans were among the least likely in 2018 to approve of President Donald Trump of all religious groups in 2018, with just 26 percent approving and 71 percent disapproving.

By contrast, 50 percent of Protestants and other Catholics, and 61 percent of Mormons approved of Trump’s performance, compared to 40 percent of all Americans.