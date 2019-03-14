'Netanyahu knows where Hadar is and who holds him'

Parents of soldier held for nearly 5 years by Hamas slam PM, say their son is not a soldier 'whose burial site is unknown.'

Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of Hadar Goldin, whose body is held by Hamas in Gaza, attacked Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Netanyahu following his speech at the State Memorial Service for fallen IDF soldiers whose burial place is unknown.

"Our son, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, from the Givati Brigade. whom you sent to fight in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge, is not in the position of an fallen IDF soldier whose burial place is unknown," they said.

"There is a difference between the situation of Hadar and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul and the status of IDF soldiers whose burial place is unknown," said the parents.

According to them, "Hadar was kidnapped into a tunnel in Rafah on August 1, 2014 and is being held by Hamas. He is being held by the people with whom you are negotiating and are transferring tens of millions of dollars from Qatar."

They said that Prime Minister Netanyahu "knows very well where Hadar is and who holds him."

"You simply do not demand the return of Hadar and Oron, and for 4.5 years you have refrained from setting conditions for Hamas," they accused the prime minister.