Barkai dean Rabbi David Fine tapped for Zionist General Council

On Monday evening at the Barkai Center's annual conference for synagogue lay leaders, attended by 200 lay leaders, it was announced that Rabbi David Fine, the Founder and Dean of Barkai was selected as a member of the Zionist General Council (Vaad HaPoel Hatzioni) by the Union of Orthodox Synagogues and Communities in Israel and the Diaspora. The Zionist General Council is the supreme institution of the Zionist movement.

The ZGC was established in 1921 following a decision reached at the 11th World Zionist Congress. It is composed of members elected at the World Zionist Congress and representatives of Zionist organizations. The council has 25–30 members. The ZGC is responsible for implementing decisions reached at the World Zionist Congress and the administration of the Zionist movement.

The Chairman of the Union of Orthodox Synagogues and Communities in Israel and the Diaspora, David Ben Naeh, who was recently chosen to succeed the legendary Eliezer Shefer who recently passed away wished Rabbi Fine well and said that "Rabbi Fine is a man of action and implementation, an achieverת and I am sure that the presidium of the ZGC will gaiin much from his membership and participation.