Handgun hidden in woman's purse

Border Police and IDF arrest two Arab suspects in possession of pistol found in purse of wife of one suspect in village near Tulkarm.

Border Police officers and an IDF force conducted a search yesterday after receiving information about weapons in the village of Talat near Tulkarm.

During a search in the suspect's bedroom, police found a FN pistol inside the suspect's wife's purse and a magazine filled with ammunition. In addition, various types of ammunition were seized in the house.

The police arrested two suspects, residents of the village of Talat in their 30s and 40s, and together with the findings they were transferred for questioning by the Border Police.

"This activity is in addition to a large number of activities of Border Police fighters who daily thwart the use, possession, and trade in weapons, thus maintaining public safety," the police said.