Hezbollah's malicious plans exposed: How should Israel react?

The IDF exposed that Hezbollah has begun an attempt to establish and entrench a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel when given the order.

Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Sarit Zehavi is a former IDF intelligence official specializing in Israel’s northern arena. Currently, she is the CEO and founder of Alma, a nonprofit research center specializing in Israel’s security challenges on its northern border.

“It is very significant, except for the fact this is not completely new,” said Zehavi. “Hezbollah, in the past [few] years, has been trying a few times to establish a military infrastructure in the Syrian side of the Golan, and this is the most updated one that the IDF has decided to reveal.”

Zehavi assumes that Hezbollah "has been trying a few times to establish a military infrastructure on the Syrian side of the Golan" in the past few years.

According to Zehavi, the exposure of the Hezbollah cell, along with the recently uncovered tunnels that cross from southern Lebanon into Israel, shows a scenario that "Hezbollah militants will try to enter Israel and carry out the battle on the Israeli land" in the future war.