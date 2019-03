Will it be Avigdor Liberman's voters who will decide the elections in Israel?

According to the latest election polls in Israel, the Gantz-Lapid Blue and White union is down, Netanyahu’s Likud is standing strong, and Liberman and his Yisrael Beytenu may not even pass the threshold, which may cause Feiglin’s Zehut party to get into the Knesset.

However, experts think that it looks like the Russians in Israel may be holding the cards and deciding who will lead Israel.