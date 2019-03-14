Facebook experiences outages around the world

Users around the world, especially in Western Europe and the United States, report problems signing in and uploading posts.

Users of the Facebook and Instagram social networks, as well as the messaging applications WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, reported continued outages on Wednesday.

Some users were not able to log into their accounts at all, while others were able to log in, but experienced limited functionality.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Facebook said in a statement.

The most frequent outages were recorded in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, but also in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other countries.