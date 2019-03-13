Golan file: Israel lodges complaint with the UN

Israeli ambassador to the UN submits complaint with the UN Security Council to condemn Hezbollah's activities on the Golan.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Security Council after the revelation of the secret Hezbollah unit, 'the Golan file.'

"The State of Israel will not ignore the conversion of Syria and Lebanon into a military front against it and will act forcefully and forcefully against the aggression in Tehran," Danon wrote to the council members.

He called on the council to condemn Hezbollah's activity, which was exposed by the IDF and to promote its recognition as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the exposed Hezbollah network.

"This morning Israel exposed a Hezbollah terror network on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah is a terror organization. It's a proxy of Iran. It does Iran's bidding and this terror network is part of Iran's aggression against Israel.

"So I have a clear message for Iran and Hezbollah: Israel knows what you are doing, Israel knows where you are doing it. What we have uncovered today is just the tip of the iceberg - we know a lot more," he said.

"Israel will continue to do all that's necessary to defend itself," Netanyahu emphasized. "We will continue to use all means - overt and covert - to block Iran's effort to use Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza as forward bases for attacking Israel."

The IDF revealed for the first time on Wednesday that Hezbollah has begun an attempt to establish a secret resistance force on the Syrian Golan Heights.

Hezbollah, according to the information, established a terrorist infrastructure called “the Golan file”, which constitutes the establishment of another front against Israel in the next war.

The infrastructure includes dozens of operatives and is headed by Abu Hussein Sajid, who joined Hezbollah in 1983 and served in a number of operational positions in southern Lebanon during the IDF presence in the area.

During his service, he was imprisoned by the American forces after he led the kidnapping and execution of five American soldiers. This past summer he was sent by the organization to Syria in order to establish Hezbollah's new organization.