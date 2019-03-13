Paul Manafort charged again minutes after sentencing

New York prosecutors file new charges against former Trump campaign manager right after he is sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was slapped with new charges just minutes after being sentenced to 5 years in prison.

State prosecutors in New York charged Manafort with residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, falsifying records, and a scheme to defraud.

The charges were filed Wednesday right after Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Manafort to 60 months in prison. Berman accused Manafort of not showing remorse for his crimes and slammed his "opulent lifestyle."

Last week, another judge in Virginia sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison, 30 of which will be served concurrently with the latest sentence. The latest charges could add additional time to his prison term.