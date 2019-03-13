'Zircon missile travels at mach 8-9, has range of 1,000KM'

Russian military science prof says missile could 'spell end' of US Navy, particularly its aircraft carriers.

Professor Vladimir Kozin of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences said in an interview on Russia Today Arabic last week that Russia’s new Zircon missile is extremely accurate, can travel at speeds of Mach 8-9, and has a range of at least 1,000 kilometers, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that much of the information about the missile is secret and that the missile could “spell the end” of the U.S. Navy, and particularly its aircraft carriers.

He also said that Zircon can destroy American nuclear war command centers on American and European soil.