Lod: Bride-to-be killed just prior to wedding

Arab bride-to-be shot and killed by unknown assailant one day before her wedding.

An 18-year-old bride was shot to death on Wednesday morning in Lod, and her grandfather was lightly wounded.

The bride, Diana Abu Katifan, ran away from her home several days ago after some of her family members voiced opposition to her wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

According to Ynet, both families ended up agreeing to the match, but at the henna celebration, a woman opened fire, attempting to kill the bride. The party ended with no injuries.

On Wednesday morning, Abu Katifan's grandfather arrived to take her back to where she had been staying but was prevented from doing so by an unseen shooter.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics transferred her to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center while performing CPR, but she was declared dead a short time later.

"When I arrived at the scene, I saw a young girl of about 18 unconscious, with a serious wound in her upper body. Other MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene and we transferred her quickly to an ambulance while administering life-saving first aid. Her condition deteriorated while we were treating her, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition while we performed CPR," an MDA paramedic said.

"A man of about 60, who was at the scene, was lightly wounded and treated at the scene."

Police have opened an investigation.