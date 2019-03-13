The influence of Israeli architects in London

Israeli architects are continuing to influence the look and feel of the UK capital. The style and innovation of Israeli design is making its way across the pond to places including New York, St Petersburg and of course, London.

Compared to the traditional architects in London, Israeli-natives have delivered new design ideas and perspective for famous landmarks which include government buildings, hotels, restaurants and more, with various sites underway in London over the next few years. We highlight a few achievements of some of the most famous Israeli architects who are making a name for themselves in London.

Gal Naor, the daughter of Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva has redesigned the infamous Plaza Hotel in New York but has completed the residential building of Hugh O’Niell in Chelsea, West London. In the pipeline, Naor is planning a new concept idea for one of the London’s Parliament buildings at Buckingham Gate 1, located next door the palace.

Rami Tareef is a successful Industrial Designer who exhibits his work internationally at prestigious design events such as Budapest Design Week (2013), Fresh Paint, Tel Aviv (2013), Super Brands London (part of London Design Festival, 2012) and Milan Design Week (2012). Tareef graduated from the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, Jerusalem with a Masters in Industrial Design and set up his own design studio in 2011. Tareef’s work includes the hybrid designs based on wicker furniture, which preserve the value of traditional craft products whilst incorporating elements of innovative mass-produced design.

A conversation about Israeli architects would not be complete without mentioning Ron Arad, who continues to be based in London after starting his own practice in 1989. He initially studied at the Jerusalem Academy of Art before continuing at the Architectural Association in London and has make the UK’s capital his full-time home.

One of Arad’s most famous works is the Design Museum based in Holon, Israel. In 2011 Arad was awarded the London Design Week Medal for design excellence and he is known for his constant experimentation with materials such as steel, and his radical approach to forms and structure in furniture designs such as Oh the Farmer and the Cowman Should Be Friends – a huge stainless steel bookshelf shaped like a map of the United States.

Israel has always had an interest in architecture and the premise of being a new country has given an opportunity for this. Not only did the Bauhaus design originate in the Holy Land, other famous Israeli landmarks with innovative architecture include the Bridge of Strings in Jerusalem, Wohl Centre Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan and even Yad Vashem.