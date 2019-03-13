'There are people sitting here who support attacks on soldiers'

Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar Ben-Gvir slams questioning whether colleague can run, says serving Arab MK visited arch-terrorist in prison.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held a discussion regarding whether Otzma Yehudit candidate Dr. Michael Ben-Ari should be disqualified from running for Knesset.

A move to disqualify Ben-Ari was rejected last week. However, the decision was appealed.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, another Otzma Yehudit candidate, said, "There are people sitting here who support harming soldiers. harming settlers, who support the Henkins' murder, who don't believe in the existence of Israel as a Jewish state."

"MK Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List) wrote on Facebook about his meeting with [terrorist Marwan] Barghouti, and called him a 'freedom fighter' and a partner to his ideological path... I don't need to remind the judges why Barghouti is serving five life sentence."

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan have decided to support the appeal to bar Ben-Ari from running in the upcoming elections.