Ilhan Omar: Trump isn't human

Minnesota Democrat embroiled in anti-Semitism scandal expresses outrage at comparison of presidents Obama, Trump. 'One is human, one isn't.'

Ilhan Omar lashed out at President Donald Trump this week, claiming that the 45th President of the United States “is not” human.

The comments were made during an exchange with a Fox News correspondent on Capitol Hill Monday, after the reported asked the freshman Democratic congresswoman if she thought Trump and former President Barack Obama were comparable.

“Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?”

Omar responded angrily, saying that President Trump “is not” human.

“Absolutely not, that is silly to even think and equate the two. One is human, the other is not.”

Fox News posed the question to Omar in response to blistering criticism by the Minnesota representative of President Obama in a recent Politico interview.

In the interview, which was published last Friday, Omar said Obama had a “pretty face”, but pursued policies largely identical to those of President Trump.

Trump’s “policies are bad,” continued Omar, “but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was.”

Omar has recently drawn criticism for a string of comments the Anti-Defamation League, Republican lawmakers, and even some senior Democrats say constitute anti-Semitism.

After the Democratic House leadership watered down a recent resolution condemning anti-Semitism, turning the bill into a more general condemnation of bigotry, and refused to include explicit mention of Omar’s comments, some Republicans accused Democrats of accommodating intolerance.

Wyoming congresswoman Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Cheney accused Democrats of becoming the party of anti-Semitism, while President Trump reportedly said during a closed door meeting that Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party.”