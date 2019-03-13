Second Israeli plane crash victim identified

Shimon Re'em, 55, identified as the second Israeli victim of Ethiopian Airlines catastrophe.

The second Israeli killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash was identified as Shimon Re'em, a 55-year-old father of five.

The crash, which occurred on Sunday near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killed the plane's 149 passengers and 8 crew members.

According to Walla!, Re'em was on his way to a business meeting in Nairobi when the plane crashed.

Re'em, who was born in Dimona to one of the city's founding families, later moved to the coastal town of ZIchron Ya'akov.

He served in the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and as the personal bodyguard of Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Ariel Sharon. He was working with the security consulting company Shafran at the time of his death.

According to Channel 13, Re'em also worked with El Al as a head of regional security, and as a security head at two Israeli embassies in South America.

"Shimon was a wonderful person, serious, and dedicated to his work and his family," Ynet quoted his uncle Noam Haroush as saying.

He is survived by his wife, five children, seven siblings, and mother.