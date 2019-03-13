Summer in the day, winter weather at night

Israel's weather, hot and dry on Wednesday morning, will turn wintry towards evening, with the cold and rain remaining throughout the weekend.

Wednesday's temperatures will be higher than seasonal average. On Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will hit Israel, bringing colder and wetter air. Winds will pick up and there will be fog. In the evening, rains are expected to fall in northern Israel.

Wednesday night will initially see occasional rains, mostly in northern Israel. The rain will increase throughout the night, spreading gradually to the northern Negev. There will be thunderstorms, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon.

On Thursday, intermittent rains will fall around the country, from the north to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Flooding may occur in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than seasonal average. There may be dust storms in the Negev, and the rains will lessen over the course of the afternoon.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall in northern Israel during the morning hours. There will be a slight rise in temperatures.

Saturday will bring occasional rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. Flooding may occur in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average.