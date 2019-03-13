Kahlon: It's the Finance Ministry or nothing

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon makes clear he will not serve in any other position after the elections.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon made clear on Tuesday that he will demand the finance portfolio once again after the elections.

"I received proposals to be the Finance Minister of both Gantz and Bibi. I did not agree. I chose to be the Finance Minister of the public, who was elected and appointed by virtue of the voters' trust," Kahlon wrote on Twitter.

"If I do not receive the public's trust and I will not be able to serve as Finance Minister, I will not serve in any other role," he added.

The tweet comes as current polls show that Kahlon’s Kulanu party is expected to receive a significantly lower number of Knesset seats in the upcoming elections than it received in the previous elections.

One poll released on Monday found that, were elections to be held today, Kulanu would win just four seats, barely passing the electoral threshold.

Should these polls come true, Kahlon's chances of receiving the finance portfolio once again after the upcoming elections appear to be slim.