Amalek and modern day Jew hatred: A wake-up call

This coming Shabbat, as the people of Israel begin the weekly cycle of Torah readings in the book of Vayikra (Leviticus), is also the special Sabbath known as "Shabbat Zachor", the Sabbath of Remembering, which features an additional Torah reading (Deut. 25:17-19) about the commandment to remember the treacherous attack of Amalek.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the confluence of Leviticus and Shabbat Zachor. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share their fascinating and original Torah insights into the concept of the Temple offerings, and share thoughts about contemporary anti-Semitism - the current incarnation of Amalek - and the challenge facing American Jewry in particular.

Plus: Unveiling an exciting new video produced by the Temple Institute on the commandment to ascend the Temple Mount, as refined by the traditional sources of Jewish law.