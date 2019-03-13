Trump's peace team meets Jordanian King

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Jason Greenblatt, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Pompeo during visit to Washington.

The Trump administration’s Middle East peace team met in Washington, DC, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, JTA reported Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, attended the meeting which took place Monday at the Jordanian ambassador’s residence.

Pompeo and King Abdullah also met alone, the State Department confirmed in a statement.

“Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the US-Jordan bilateral relationship and discussed several matters of mutual interest, including Jordan’s commitment to economic reform and developments in the region related to the conflict in Syria,” the statement said.

Abdullah also met Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

Greenblatt and Kushner have been working on the Trump administration’s peace plan, which will be made public after the election in Israel next month.

Kushner recent revealed several details about the plan in an interview with Sky News in Arabic.

While Kushner did not get into many specifics, he did say the plan “is very detailed and will focus on delineating the border and providing solutions to the main issues that are controversial and will be appropriate for the current situation on the ground.”

Kushner and Greenblatt recently met with several leaders of Arab states and discussed the peace plan.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

The PA has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, however, has shown more openness toward the plan. During a summit in Warsaw last month, Netanyahu said, “I don’t think that any of us should reject the plan and reject this initiative by the American administration before it’s even presented.”