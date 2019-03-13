Are our politicians ‘puppets’? Does it matter?

Who are the ‘puppeteers' in the Israeli politics and what is their agenda?

Israel News Talk Radio,

Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu
Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Are our politicians "puppets’, who are told what to say and how to say it? And if so, does it really matter?

Who are the "puppeteers" and what is their agenda?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Professor Francisco Gil-White about it.

Tags:Radio, political



top