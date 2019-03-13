Are our politicians "puppets’, who are told what to say and how to say it? And if so, does it really matter?
Who are the "puppeteers" and what is their agenda?
Tamar Yonah speaks with Professor Francisco Gil-White about it.
|
Are our politicians ‘puppets’? Does it matter?
Who are the ‘puppeteers' in the Israeli politics and what is their agenda?
Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu
Miriam Alster/FLASH90
Are our politicians "puppets’, who are told what to say and how to say it? And if so, does it really matter?
Who are the "puppeteers" and what is their agenda?
Tamar Yonah speaks with Professor Francisco Gil-White about it.
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top