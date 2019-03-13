Stand up against anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party

Danny Seaman lets the American Jewish community know how they should response to anti-Semitic tropes from Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Josh Hasten interviews Danny Seaman, the Middle East Forum’s Israel Director and former head of the Israel Government Press Office.

Seaman pulls no punches in letting the American Jewish community know what he thinks they should be doing in response to anti-Semitic tropes from Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and the overall failure of the Democrats to pass a resolution exclusively condemning the hatred of Jews.

Seaman also gives his thoughts on a new Israeli election poll which shows that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud is gaining on the Blue and White party of Benny Gantz.

