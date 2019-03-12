Ori's song - the clip

A professional and moving rendition of a song written by Ori Ansbacher and to which music was composed after she was murdered.

Friends of Ori Ansbacher of the town of Tekoa on Tuesday presented a clip of the song she wrote and which was made public after her brutal murder by an Arab terrorist.

"After the first time we played the song in front of the family, the first reaction was to play the song again," recalled Ori’s friends. "During the shiva we found ourselves playing the song again and again to the family and to ourselves, and Ori's presence was felt every time. One of the things that came up from the song is that Ori understood that before we try to make peace outside, you have to make peace within us.”