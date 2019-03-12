Wife of Moshe Arens passes away

Muriel Arens, wife of former defense minister Moshe Arens, passes away two months after her husband.

Muriel Arens, the wife of former Defense Minister Moshe Arens, passed away Tuesday, two months after her husband died. Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at the Savyon cemetery.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogized her this evening, "My wife Sara and I express our deepest condolences to the Arens family for the passing of the late mother of the family, Muriel Arens."

"Dear Muriel was a faithful partner to Moshe, from whom we parted with great sorrow two months ago, and they came together from the United States, full of Zionist spirit and love of our people, and raised children, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter."

"Muriel accompanied Mosha with endless devotion to all his public functions, and he served as a strong supporter for him, and he gave her his deep thanks.

"When Mosha left, Muriel knew the heartbreak of the absence of her youthful champion, and now she is no longer here, and those who were lovers in their lives have not been separated in death. We send our full condolences to the Arens family. The memory of Mosha and Muriel will be with us forever," Netanyahu said.