'Gantz and friends threatening judges'

Attorney Ben Gvir attacks Blue and White video warning of possibility he will be elected to Judicial Selection Committee.

Mordechai Sones,

Ben Gvir speaks at Central Elections Committee
Ben Gvir speaks at Central Elections Committee
Flash 90

Otzma Yehudit member Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked the Blue and White list following a video released on its behalf today.

The video claims Netanyahu promised Ben-Gvir to be appointed as member of the Judicial Selection Committee, and warns of this possibility.

Ben-Gvir said "two days before the Supreme Court hearing to disqualify us, Gantz and his left-wing party members are going into high gear and trying to intimidate the Supreme Court justices and want to disqualify Attorney Ben-Gvir on a non-professional background."

"Gantz is hinting to the Supreme Court judges that Ben-Gvir should be disqualified for reasons without legal basis, but with a political dimension - an attempt to subvert justice and influence judges in the hope that they'll will make a political decision and determine political moves."

Attorney Ben-Gvir says "Gantz proves himself to be dangerous to democracy. I hope his campaign won't affect the judges, but the fear is that the Left wants to win the elections through the Court."

Tags:Benny Gantz, blue and white, Itamar Ben Gvir, Supreme Court



top