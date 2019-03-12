United Arab Emirates disapproves 'Netanyahu's shameful approach'

UAE Foreign Minister attacks Prime Minister following post: 'Israel is not a state of all its citizens.'

Prime Minister Netanyahu's response to the post of model Rotem Sela continues to generate shock waves throughout the Arab and Muslim world.

After the attack by Turkish President Erdogan's spokesman, a senior politician in the United Arab Emirates also condemned Netanyahu for saying "Israel is not a state of all its citizens."

According to UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash, Netanyahu's words "provide justification for the extremists, and the path to peace is further undermined by this shameful approach."

Earlier today, Netanyahu's spokesman responded to Turkish President Erdogan's speech, accusing Netanyahu of racism. He also called on the countries of the world to intervene and act against Israel and against Netanyahu's statements.

"Netanyahu says Israel isn't a state of all its citizens, but the nation-state of the Jews only, and I strongly condemn this racism and blatant discrimination," he said, adding that 1.6 million Arabs are living in Israel. Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, wrote on behalf of the Turkish president.