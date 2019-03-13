Groom's mother left bed-ridden

Chava Breyer is marrying off her son, but she spends her days lying in bed, too weak to function.

A few weeks before the wedding, most mothers-of-the-bride or groom are busy getting everything done before the wedding day. Chava Breyer is one such mother but she spends her days lying in bed, too weak to function.

Chava is marrying off her second son. What should be a happy time is tinged with the fear that she won’t live to see her son standing under the chuppah.

Chava was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. By the time her diagnosis was confirmed the cancer had spread to her bones. A formerly active mom of 7 children, she is now confined to her bed.

Husband, Nosson, cannot devote enough time to supporting his family as Chava’s care takes up much of the day. The family is slowly sinking into debt and is unable to pay for a wedding. For a family who has always been self-sufficient this situation is devastating. Click here to help.

The Breyer family is facing one of the most difficult situations any of us can imagine. Donations are being accepted here for a limited time. Any amount will surely be of great help.

“If you help, you should be blessed with health, nachas and long life for you and all your family,” writes Chava.

