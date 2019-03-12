Smotrich: Feiglin is 'irresponsible'

National Union chair slams Zehut chair over cannabis legalization statements. 'If so, he won't enter government as long as it's up to me.'

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich launched an aggressive attack Tuesday morning against Zehut Chairman Moshe Feiglin.

"He is an irresponsible person,” Smotrich said in an interview with Galey Israel radio. “If he says that his condition for entering the government is to flood the streets of Israel with drugs - because there is no such thing as ‘soft drugs’ - so as long as it depends on me he will not enter the government.”

He added, "I do not intend, by any means, to go along with this Golden Calf. If there are a few stoned people in Meretz who want to open the morning with a joint - they should vote for Feiglin. I have never tried a joint, Heaven forbid.”

Feiglin had said a week ago at an election campaign that “2019 will be the year of legalization. We will kill ourselves over it. It’s not going to be a game, it's not going to be political, it's not going to be negotiations. No one is going to establish a government in Israel without legalization.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the matter last night. "I have brought some changes in this field. We have increased the use of medical cannabis, we brought Israel to one of the highest levels in the world. Secondly, they told me that there is a global market so I allowed growers to grow it and turn it into a significant export sector for the State of Israel."

"Now I'm checking the question you raised, I'll give you an answer soon, the rest will be examined, it may also come," Netanyahu said in an interview with Likud TV.