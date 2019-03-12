Qatari money to be transferred to Gaza via UNRWA?

According to report, Israel is spearheading plan to transfer the money via the same UN organization that Netanyahu called to be shut down.

End to the briefcases of money that Qatar transfers to Gaza: From now on, Qatari money will be transferred to the Gaza Strip through temporary work initiated by UNRWA, according to Kan Bet.

According to the report, Israel brought about the “solution” to use UNRWA, the Palestinian refugee agency that Israel itself wants to dismantle.

In the coming days, UNRWA will create temporary jobs, employing some 6,000 Gazans, most of whom are unemployed and hold an academic degree.

Qatar will pay the salaries to the Gazans through a project led by UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov.

In this way, approximately 3.6 million dollars will soon be transferred to Gaza, with the contractor being UNRWA.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has said in the past, "UNRWA is an organization that perpetuates the Palestinian refugee problem and also perpetuates the narrative of the so-called right of return in order to destroy the State of Israel."

"UNRWA needs to leave the world," Netanyahu added. "There is a UN commission for the treatment of the rest of the refugees in the world. This absurdity must cease.”