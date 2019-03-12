Plane turns around after mother forgets child at airport

Pilot requests to return to airport after passenger demands to be reunited with child.

A Kuala Lumpur-bound plane turned back to the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, airport on Saturday evening after a mother on the flight remembered that she had left her daughter in the terminal, Gulf News reported.

In an audio clip, the Saudi Arabian Airlines pilot can be heard saying, "May God be with us. Can we come back or what?"

An operator can be heard remarking to a colleague that "a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, poor thing." He then added, "Okay, head back to the gate. This is a totally new one for us!"

After confirming the story with the pilot, air traffic control approved the turnaround and the flight returned to King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

The mother and child were reunited safely.

It is not clear what caused the child to be left at the airport.