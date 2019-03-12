Gantz: Kahane would be proud of Netanyahu

Blue and White chairman blasts PM: Smotrich will not be Education Minister. Schools will not teach that pride parades are animal parades.

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, continued to criticize Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday, this time in the wake of the Attorney General's announcement that he would hold a hearing for Netanyahu in July.

"The Attorney General's announcement demonstrates that we cannot afford a part-time prime minister, a half-honest prime minister," said Gantz at a conference in Be'er Sheva.

"Netanyahu is tired and worn out and his agenda moves according to one goal – his survival. He would do well to resign,” continued Gantz.

"Netanyahu is busy with the Instagram of Rotem Sela. His agenda is that Netanyahu comes first, Blue and White’s agenda is that Israel comes first,” he added, in a reference to Netanyahu’s response to model and actress Rotem Sela on the subject of the Arab population in Israel.

Gantz added, "[Menachem] Begin would not have allowed [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir to set foot in the government meeting room. He would never have thought of tearing Israeli society apart, and he would never have thought of accepting gifts and cigars for hundreds of thousands of shekels. May every Jewish mother know that Smotrich will not be Education Minister. May every Jewish mother know that schools will not teach our children that the pride parade is a parade of beasts. May every Jewish mother know that our children will not be educated in the footsteps of [Baruch] Goldstein’s student Ben Gvir and that the judges will not be appointed by Kahane's student Baruch Marzel."

"Begin would have been ashamed of Netanyahu," charged Gantz. "Jabotinsky would be ashamed of Netanyahu. Shamir would be ashamed of Netanyahu. Kahane would be proud of Netanyahu. Netanyahu is busy being a victim."

Earlier on Monday, Gantz excoriated Netanyahu in a post on Facebook, accusing him of selling out the Likud party to “radical extremists” in a bid to retain a right-wing majority in the Knesset.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, who was placed in the number four spot in the Blue and White list, spoke at an election event in Rishon Lezion and also attacked Netanyahu.

"In recent years, we have a prime minister who puts himself before the good of the citizens of Israel. He is busy with his investigations and with state witnesses instead of being busy with you," Ashkenazi said.

"Netanyahu has formed an alliance of extremists. He intends to give them senior portfolios in his government. Are you prepared for any of them to be responsible for the education of your children, to appoint judges in your country? Folks, not everything is about politics,” he added.