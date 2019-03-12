'Democrats not doing enough to condemn Omar'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not say on Monday whether President Donald Trump believes Democrats hate Jewish people, as he publicly suggested last week.

Asked whether Trump believes Democrats harbor hatred toward Jews, Sanders responded, according to The Hill, “That’s a question, frankly, I think you should ask Democrats.”

She also accused Democrats of not doing enough to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks about pro-Israel groups that were widely criticized as being anti-Semitic.

“They’re unwilling to call this what it is and call it out by name and take actual action against members who have done things like this like the Republicans have done,” Sanders said, citing House GOP leaders’ decision to strip Rep. Steve King (R-IA) of his committee assignments for remarks about white supremacists.

The House of Representatives last week passed a broad resolution that called out bigotry of all kinds without directly condemning Omar over her anti-Semitic remarks.

The resolution originally condemned anti-Semitism but was rewritten and its final draft was expanded Thursday afternoon to condemn all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy. Republicans characterized the watering down of the resolution as a ploy to distract from Omar’s remarks, which had prompted the resolution in the first place.

The day after the approval of the resolution, Trump ripped the Democrats, telling reporters that the Democratic party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

“Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. I think the vote was a disgrace,” the president said, adding that most lawmakers would agree that the resolution was a disgrace “if you get an honest answer.”

On Sunday, the Axios news website reported about comments allegedly made by Trump in a speech to Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the report, Trump told the closed-door gathering on Friday that “the Democrats hate Jewish people.”

Trump also reportedly said he did not understand how any Jew could vote for a Democrat these days. Trump talked about how much he'd done for Israel, noting his historic decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to Axios.

The president also asserted that if he could run to be prime minister of Israel, he'd be at 98% in the polls, according to three sources who were at the gathering.