Conference in support of BDS to be held in Ramallah

The national and Islamic forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian Arab organizations, on Monday called for continued support to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel in view of the “impressive successes” achieved by the boycott movement.

In a statement issued in Ramallah, the national and Islamic forces called for broad participation in a national conference in support of BDS which will be held at the Palestinian Red Cross headquarters in Ramallah on March 16.

The conference, according to the statement, aims to formulate a comprehensive national strategy for BDS and emphasize the importance of bringing the “occupation” to justice.

The national and Islamic forces noted that the Palestinian people would continue to oppose Israel's policy which harms the holy sites of Islam and Christianity and any Israeli attempt to impose facts on the ground.

According to the statement, the struggle to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque will continue, including the struggle over the Golden Gate.