Smotrich wants justice portfolio

National Union chairman makes clear that the party is looking not only at the Education Ministry but at additional ministries as well.

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich declared on Monday that his party is not only interested in the Education Ministry, but also in other ministries such as Justice and Internal Security.

Speaking at the launch of the party's election campaign, Smotrich said, "We have all been witness in recent days to a classic process that illustrates how important it is to be big and strong after these elections. We saw fear, not to mention hysteria, of certain elements on the left over the possibility that we will receive the education portfolio, and we saw an almost automatic alignment with this on Netanyahu’s part.”

"That's Netanyahu. A man of many rights with lots of advantages and capabilities, but, how to say it gently - not always with enough ability to withstand pressure," continued Smotrich.

He added that "in order to dispel even a few concerns in certain areas of the left, I would like to present here some working plans that we will aspire to advance in the government ministries."

"Those who fear us in the Education Ministry will also receive us in the Internal Security portfolio. We will enforce our sovereignty of the Negev, the Galilee and the Temple Mount, and restore security to the citizens of the State of Israel. Those who fear us at the Public Security and Education Ministries will also receive us in the Justice Ministry. We will complete the passage of the overrule clause. We will also demand the Religious Services portfolio and strengthen the Chief Rabbinate," Smotrich stressed.

"For the sake of all these portfolios and work plans, we need a lot of seats. As of today, the key is three seats per minister, so in order to implement only the plans I have outlined here, without facing the dilemma of what to choose and what to give up, we need 12 Knesset seats,” concluded the National Union chairman.