Aliyah and Zionism - Is that the same thing?

Are Jews legitimate without an Israel?

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

New olim from Brazil arrive in Israel
New olim from Brazil arrive in Israel
Zed Films

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff are joined by special guests as we discuss the ramifications of last week's show concerning if there are Jews without Israel.

This show looks at the question of Aliyah being equated with Zionism.

Tags:aliyah, Radio

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top