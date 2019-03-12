David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff are joined by special guests as we discuss the ramifications of last week's show concerning if there are Jews without Israel.
This show looks at the question of Aliyah being equated with Zionism.
|
Aliyah and Zionism - Is that the same thing?
Are Jews legitimate without an Israel?
New olim from Brazil arrive in Israel
Zed Films
