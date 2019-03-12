History repeats itself: When modern Amalek comes to life

The mitzvah to remember what Amalek did and to wipe him out is as relevant today as ever.

Rabbi Yitz Wyne,

Anti-Semitic flyers posted in UIC
Anti-Semitic flyers posted in UIC
Courtesy of Eva Zeltser

How do you respond when you encounter anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiments?

The mitzvah to remember what Amalek did and to wipe him out is as relevant today as ever.

Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, The Rabbi Show

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top