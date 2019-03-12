How do you respond when you encounter anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiments?
The mitzvah to remember what Amalek did and to wipe him out is as relevant today as ever.
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, The Rabbi Show
|
History repeats itself: When modern Amalek comes to life
The mitzvah to remember what Amalek did and to wipe him out is as relevant today as ever.
Anti-Semitic flyers posted in UIC
Courtesy of Eva Zeltser
How do you respond when you encounter anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiments?
The mitzvah to remember what Amalek did and to wipe him out is as relevant today as ever.
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism, The Rabbi Show
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top