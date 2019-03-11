Jewish Home: Committed to the south and to defeating Hamas

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Peretz invites PM Netanyahu to his home, says proportionate response to Hamas is 'off the table.'

Hundreds of people arrived at the United Right's kickoff event on Monday evening.

During the event, the United Right presented its list of candidates and explained its goals for the upcoming government.

Jewish Home and United Right Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz said, "What brought me from the Halutza sand dunes to the Religious Zionist leadership are the values we grew up on: Being there for the State's right, with faith, taking responsibility, aiming for better in Torah, in the workplace, in academia, in yeshiva, aiming for more in the army, in the Torah's commandments, for more in spirit, and for more accomplished."

"Our commitment is not just to our sector of society, it's a commitment to the entire nation of Israel. I have religious children and non-religious children, some serve in the Matkal (elite IDF unit - ed.) and some in National Service, and I love them all. This is the path that I walked as an IDF rabbi. I was the rabbi of both male and female soldiers.

"Elections are in less than thirty days, and we will be voting on Israel's future. We are committed to the path of Torah, of our nation, of Israel. We're committed to security, the economy, the settlements, and the periphery."

Rabbi Peretz also discussed the recent conflicts in Israel's south, inviting Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to his home.

"We are committed to the residents of Israel's south, and to defeating Hamas," he continued. "I heard that Binyamin Netanyahu visits homes in the south. Bibi, I invite you to my home, to [the town of] Naveh. Experience a Color Red siren, see the children running and searching for protection among the sand dunes. I'm sure your policy will become stronger. The concept of a proportionate response is off the table. Hamas needs to understand that when they hurt us, there is no proportion."

"We have an obligation to end Operation Protective Edge and to bring back IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin. We cannot leave our soldiers in the field. That's what we were taught. We will pressure Hamas until they return our soldiers."

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan, Rabbi Peretz said, "In order to stop Trump's 'deal of the century' we need a party committed to the land of Israel standing to Netanyahu's right. We need to move from defense to offense, from destruction to construction and sovereignty."

"Today we start our election journey. I can promise you that it won't always be simple, it won't always be easy, they'll try to bite into us. But we never looked for what's easy - we've done the opposite. We take more on ourselves - more complexity, more responsibility, more commitments."





