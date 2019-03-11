Event aims to take businesses to the next level

Doing business in Israel? Meet everyone you need to at the upcoming Jerusalem Expo and Business Conference.

For the second year in a row, the Anglo-Israeli business world will have an event of its own at which to network and open new windows of opportunity.

The “Jerusalem Expo and Conference,” hosted by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce – Israel Division, will take place on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019, at the Jerusalem Gardens Hotel. Unique in its kind, the event is an invaluable opportunity for businesses to exhibit their services; for entrepreneurs to network and learn of myriad helpful resources; and to attend a business conference featuring leading speakers on various pertinent topics.

Israeli residents from North America, Europe, South Africa and other English speaking countries face various cultural and/or legal struggles when trying to succeed in the “Sabra” business world. Unfortunately, as a result, many promising ventures continually struggle, or were even forced to shutter. Many Anglo-Israelis feel forced to keep their business in their original country, taking the painful step of being away from their family and Land for extended periods of time.

Ever since its founding, the Chamber’s Israel Division has helped bridge the gaps by fostering coveted relationships across the Israeli political, diplomatic and business spectrum and hosting innovative networking events such as the flagship Expo and Conference.

“There is no way to quantify just how many cascading success stories have resulted from the Israel Division and last year’s inaugural Expo and Conference,” says Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Chamber. “We look forward to building upon all this empowerment and success at the upcoming event.”

