Is there something wrong with the new Boeing 737 jets?

Effort to recover bodies from Ethiopia plane crash continues. 8 Americans, 2 Israelis among 157 dead. Is something faulty with Boeing 737?

The Ethiopian Airlines crash is the second major, fatal accident involving the new Boeing 737 in less than five months, after a brand new Indonesian Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed into the Java sea 12 minutes after takeoff in October.

In that disaster, all 189 passengers and crew were killed.

In a statement to CNN, Boeing says no new safety guidance planned for now for the 737 MAX 8: “At this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.”

Airlines in multiple countries have suspended the use of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 aircraft amid concerns over its safety.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras said, "The disparity between Boeing’s current stance on #737MAX and (multiple) airlines’ decision to ground the jet is fueling passenger concern worldwide.

"As China & others ground all 737 MAX’s, it leaves a Norwegian Air passenger questioning why the jet is safe ‘here’ and not there?"