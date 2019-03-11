Poll: Right-wing bloc gaining strength, Gantz losing votes

A new poll published by Hadashot 13 on Monday evening showed that if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would gain 64 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc would drop to 56.

The poll, conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs, showed the Blue and White party continuing to lead with 31 Knesset seats, and the Likud party following close behind with 28 seats.

The Labor, United Right, and Arab Hadash-Ta'al parties would each receive seven Knesset seats, with the New Right, Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ, and left-wing Meretz receiving 6 seats each.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party and the Arab Ra'am-Balad parties would each receive five seats. Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party, and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party would receive four seats each, just barely passing the electoral threshold.

Eli Yishai's Yachad party and MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' Gesher party do not pass the electoral threshold.