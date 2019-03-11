Attorney General agrees to Netanyahu lawyers request, delays publication of materials for fear they will be used in election campaign.

The Attorney General informed representatives of the Prime Minister and other suspects in the cases named 1000, 2000, and 4000 that the investigation materials in these files will be submitted only after the elections, but within four months.

The decision comes after considering the positions of the Prime Minister's attorneys who sought to delay the delivery of the materials.

Netanyahu's attorneys submitted the request, arguing there is a fear the evidence will find its way into the media and be published during the election period.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided that "under the circumstances of the case, and taking into account that the purpose of delivering the investigation materials is to enable the suspects to prepare for a hearing to be held in their matter, and in view of the proximity to the date of the elections, with the balance between the various interests there is place to approve the request."

In light of the fact that the investigation materials will be made available to the defense counsel from the day after the elections, they were asked to act and to set dates for hearings before the indictment, no later than three months from the date of delivery of the materials.

The hearing of the Prime Minister's attorneys will be held before the Attorney General, while the other hearings will be held before the Tel Aviv District Attorney (taxation and economy).