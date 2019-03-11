Police complaint to silence Rabbi Meir Mazuz

Blue and White Party members complain to police against Rabbi Mazuz for remarks against their tendencies in election video.

Blue and White Party candidate Idan Roll filed a complaint with the police today against Yachad Party spiritual leader Rabbi Meir Mazuz. Yachad is headed by Eli Yishai.

The complaint was submitted on behalf of Blue and White's three Knesset candidates whose sole distinction is their sexual proclivity: Eitan Ginzburg, Yorai Lahav, and Idan Roll.

"There's a clear line between Netanyahu's allies' insults and the verbal and physical violence LGBT people experience in the public sphere in Israel. When public figures allow themselves to call LGBT 'criminals, madmen, spreaders of disease, and destroyers of the people of Israel,' there are those who'll take their words one step further, as we've seen countless times in the past," argued Roll.

Employing belligerent rhetoric characteristic of the gender disorientation organizations (GDOs), Roll said "the proud community won't be anyone's punching bag, and public figures inciting against LGBT members will pay a price for their words. We won't be silent anymore."