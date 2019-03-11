Terrorist charged with three murders

Azem Barghouti charged in Givat Asaf junction attack where two IDF soldiers were murdered, was also partner in Ofra junction attack.

An indictment was filed with the military court in Judea against Azem Barghouti, attributing to him a long list of serious offenses, including three counts of intentional manslaughter, equivalent to a murder offense, and attempts to commit that offense.

According to the indictment, on December 9, 2018, the terrorist, together with his brother, carried out the shooting attack at the entrance to Ofra in which the baby, Amiad Israel, was murdered and his parents and other persons were injured.

Four days later, on December 13, 2018, the terrorist carried out the shooting attack at the Givat Asaf junction, where IDF soldiers First Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef and Sergeant Yosef Cohen were killed, and another fighter and civilian were wounded.

At the request of the prosecution, the court ordered the detention of the terrorist until the end of proceedings.

The house of Azem Barghouti was demolished a few days ago by IDF forces after the Supreme Court rejected a petition against the destruction.