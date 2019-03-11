Terrorist arrested - 2 years after stabbing attack

The Shin Bet announced Monday the arrest of the terrorist who committed a stabbing attack in Efrat in December 2016.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, Ayman Muhammad 'Ali Fughara, 27, from the village of Jorat a-Shama, identified with the Hamas terrorist organization, purchased the knife, and carried out the attack. He arrived in Efrat in order to murder Israelis and stabbed a civilian.

The findings of the investigation were transferred to the Military Prosecution in order to file an indictment in his case.

The Shin Bet announced that it will continue to work along with other security services to prevent terror attacks and catch terrorists, now matter how much time has elapsed since the attack.