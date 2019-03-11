Senior PA officials say Abbas prefers to deal with Blue and White chief over Netanyahu, citing Gantz's lack of experience.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas is hopeful that Blue and White chief Benny Gantz can unseat Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections next month, senior PA officials in Ramallah say, adding that the aging PA leader prefers to deal with Gantz because he is ‘inexperienced’.

According to a report Monday by Israel Hayom, senior PA officials said that Abbas has expressed a clear preference for a Blue and White victory in the April 9th elections, in the hopes that the former IDF Chief of Staff Gantz replaces Netanyahu as premier.

“The Palestinian leadership prefers Gantz and the Blue and White list at the helm,” one senior PA official said.

Another said that a in Abbas’ office, “it is clear in Ramallah that they prefer to see Gantz and Lapid at the head of the next ruling party in Israel, even though [Gantz and Lapid] aren’t the same as the leaders of Meretz and Peace Now.”

The PA leaders also said that the preference in Ramallah for Gantz was due in part to hostility towards Netanyahu and the Israeli Right, along with the hope that the less experienced Gantz will be more likely to change course diplomatically, leading to a breakthrough in negotiations with the PA.

Not all Arab leaders favor a Gantz-led government, however. According to the report, Egypt and Jordan both prefer Netanyahu, given the successful security cooperation with the last three Netanyahu-led governments and Netanyahu’s work to coordinate international opposition to Iran’s nuclear program.