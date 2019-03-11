Gideon Sa'ar: I support the Nationality Law

Likud candidate Gideon Sa’ar responded on Sunday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement that “Israel is not a state of all its citizens. According to the Basic Law on Nationality we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it only.”

Netanyahu’s statement came in response to model and actress Rotem Sela, after she published a post on Instagram criticizing Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev, who asserted in a television interview that Benny Gantz would form a coalition with the Arab parties.

"There is no question about the obligation to uphold equal rights for all religions, but I support the Nationality Law. The Nationality Law is important in the constitution of Israel. The fundamental rights of the person were anchored in the Basic Law on Freedom of Occupation in the 1990s. In my opinion there is room for enacting additional Basic Laws, such as the Freedom of Expression Law, which in my opinion should have been anchored in the constitution," Sa'ar said during a discussion held at Bar-Ilan University.

He also referred to allegations of religionization in the education system and said, "In my opinion there’s no religionization. [When I was Education Minister] I was able to take students to the Cave of the Patriarchs, to bring the Bible quiz, and they did not accuse me of religionization."

Sa’ar was also asked about the Supermarket Law, which empowers the Interior Minister to nullify local bylaws permitting businesses to open during the Sabbath.

"I am less knowledgeable on this, but first of all there are two basic principles - on Shabbat, each one must live according to the value of his life and his faith. Second, everyone should rest on the day of rest. It’s not easy to combine these values. I am in favor of everything that has to do with the subject of entertainment on Shabbat to be open to anyone who wants it. We have to ask ourselves: ‘Do I want that in 30 years the street on Shabbat will look like Manhattan? Do I want Sabbath to be like every other day?’ In short, there must be very clear criteria,” said Sa’ar.